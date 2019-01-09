× Colts place safety Mike Mitchell on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have placed safety Mike Mitchell on injured reserve, ending his season.

The Colts also elevated Rolan Milligan to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed defensive end Anthony Winbush to the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Mitchell signed with the Colts as a free agent in October. This season, he appeared in eight games with Indy, including four starts. He finished with 28 tackles, a pass defended, an interception and two forced fumbles. He was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 7. He had two tackles against the Texans in the wild-card game but later left with an injury.

Mitchell previously spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders.

Milligan has spent time on both the Colts’ active roster and practice squad this season. He was also with the Detroit Lions practice squad earlier this season. Milligan participated in the Lions’ 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on Sept. 1.

In 2017, he spent time on Detroit’s active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Milligan participated in the Dallas Cowboys’ 2016 offseason program and training camp before being waived on Aug. 16, 2016. He was originally signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2016.

Winbush has had multiple stints on Indianapolis’ practice squad this season. He participated in the Atlanta Falcons’ 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived prior to the start of the regular season.

Winbush, an Indianapolis native, originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He played in 45 career games (23 starts) at Ball State and totaled 99 tackles (56 solo), 32.5 tackles for loss, 25.0 sacks, one pass defended, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.