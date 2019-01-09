× Attempted home invasion leads to Johnson County chase, 2 arrests

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Two people from Indianapolis were arrested Saturday after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through Johnson County.

Bargersville police say the chase began when officers were called to the 900 block of Arabian Way on a residential entry report at 3:28 a.m. A homeowner said people were walking around her house and trying to get into her garage.

When an officer arrived to the scene, police say he observed a black Jeep outside the home with two men and a woman inside. That Jeep then began driving towards the police car, drove through a yard and missed the officer by feet, according to court documents.

A chase ensued and later ended on Woodsway Drive, where police say the men exited the vehicle and ran between two houses. The driver, 18-year-old Elena Gaynor, was taken into custody.

Gaynor told police she didn’t know what the other men were doing and that all she knew was that they told her they needed a ride to a friend’s house. She claimed she didn’t stop the vehicle when the officer activated his emergency lights because she “was scared and they told her not to stop.”

During a search of Gaynor’s coat, police say they found a baggie with white powder that she said was methamphetamine. She’s being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law enforcement.

Authorities ended up catching one of the men, 29-year-old Keri Bare. During a search of him, police say they found a glass pipe, batteries, lighters, a flashlight, two black face masks, two knives and a straw. He’s being charged with resisting law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia.

Police say the black Jeep driven by the suspects was stolen out of Marion County and had a plate from another stolen vehicle. It contained several items believed to have been stolen from the Country Meadows Subdivision.

The third suspect remained at large as of Wednesday.