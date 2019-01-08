Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Windy Tuesday; very cold second half of week

Posted 7:48 am, January 8, 2019, by

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

A mix of sun and clouds to start this morning and that'll be the picture the rest of the day.  An isolated sprinkle is possible this morning south of Indianapolis but the rest of the day will be dry.   We have a Wind Advisory going into effect at noon on Tuesday.  All of Central Indiana is included. Winds will be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts up to 45mph.The cold northwesterly wind will pump in colder air and temperatures will begin to drop Tuesday afternoon.  Temperatures will be in the 40s after lunch and down into the 20s overnight.
Winter really does arrive on Wednesday!  Wind chills will be in the teens so bundle up!Thursday morning will be the coldest we've been in a month!  There is a chance we get some snow on Saturday so keep an eye on the forecast as we update it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.