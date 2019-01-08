× Windy Tuesday; very cold second half of week

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mix of sun and clouds to start this morning and that'll be the picture the rest of the day. An isolated sprinkle is possible this morning south of Indianapolis but the rest of the day will be dry. We have a Wind Advisory going into effect at noon on Tuesday. All of Central Indiana is included. Winds will be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts up to 45mph. The cold northwesterly wind will pump in colder air and temperatures will begin to drop Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s after lunch and down into the 20s overnight.

Winter really does arrive on Wednesday! Wind chills will be in the teens so bundle up! Thursday morning will be the coldest we've been in a month! There is a chance we get some snow on Saturday so keep an eye on the forecast as we update it.