UPDATE: IMPD safely locates missing deaf woman with dementia, diabetes

Posted 5:13 pm, January 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman who went missing Tuesday has been found safe at a Walmart in Lawrence, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the 71-year-old walked away from her northeast side home on Tuesday.

According to officers, the woman suffers from dementia and diabetes, and is deaf.

Police said the woman had threatened suicide in the past.

Editor’s note: The woman’s name and photos have been removed from this story to help protect her identity. 

