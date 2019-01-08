× Union City man caught trying to have sex with 13-year-old, police say

UNION CITY, Ind. – A Union City man was arrested early Tuesday morning after an undercover sting caught him trying to have sex with a minor.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department says an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old began talking to 46-year-old Charles Eldridge on social media. They eventually agreed to meet up to have sex at a location in Union City, but instead several officers met and arrested him.

They say they took him to the Randolph County jail to question him and there he told them he had done sexual acts with another minor younger than 13 on multiple occasions.

Eldridge has been charged with two counts of child molestation, one count of attempted child molestation and one count of Child Solicitation.

“This case shows a great example of why our investigators engage in this type of proactive policing. By conducting this online sting operation, our investigators were able to uncover an unreported molestation case that had already occurred,” Randolph County Sheriff’s Department Captain Tom Pullins said.

Eldridge is being held without bond before his initial court appearance.