Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Students surprise IPS third-grader with warm welcome after kidney transplant

Posted 1:56 pm, January 8, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis third-grader received a special welcome back to school on Tuesday -- less than three months after receiving a kidney transplant.

Students lined the hallways at James A. Garfield School 31 to greet Anthony Doss.

Doss has been on the waiting list since birth and received a new kidney the day after his 9th birthday in October.

Doctors finally cleared Doss to return to school, which was great news for both Doss and his mom, Johna Hammontree.

"He's here with his friends," she said. "That's all he wanted -- to be here with his friends and the people he's been here with since kindergarten. This is where he's happy at."

In his absence, Riley Children's Health provided a stuffed bear to take the third-grader's place during the school day.

Students carried it to each class every day since his transplant surgery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.