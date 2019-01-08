× Religious leaders discuss preventing child abuse

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.– Community members are saying “enough” when it comes to the sexual abuse of children.

They met Tuesday in Fishers to talk about ways to prevent this in our communities. The leaders focused on its no more secrets public awareness campaign.

The campaign started in Lake County and has expanded to Hamilton County. It focuses on educating people about prevention methods and resources.

“We’re hosting members of the faith based community often times folks go to the place of worship for some type of guidance and we want to make sure those folks who work at those places of worship know of what resources exist in the community,” said Christopher Kelly with the Indiana Township Association.

In Hamilton County and the Indianapolis area there a number of organizations that can help abused children: