Police: Seymour woman killed teenage grandson before turning gun on herself

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Authorities say a southern Indiana woman fatally shot her 15-year-old grandson before calling 911 to report what happened and killing herself.

Police in Seymour found 68-year-old Wanda Huber dead Monday evening at the home she shared with her grandson Simon Huber. Seymour police Chief Bill Abbott tells The (Seymour) Tribune that Simon Huber was airlifted to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, where he died Tuesday.

Abbott said police believe “medical issues” may have been a factor leading up to the shootings, but he didn’t elaborate.

Abbott tells The Indianapolis Star that Wanda Huber gave dispatchers her name and made sure they had her address before hanging up.

Simon Huber was a Seymour High School sophomore and the principal announced his death after students returned to classes Tuesday from winter break.