Police: Chicago woman with concealed carry license kills armed robber

CHICAGO, Ill. – A Chicago woman with a concealed carry license killed an armed robber Tuesday morning, WGN-TV reports.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was standing at a corner and possibly waiting for a bus in Chicago’s Fernwood neighborhood when a man armed with a weapon tried to rob her.

The woman showed the robber her gun and shot him in the neck.

WGN-TV reports he ran from the scene. He made it one block before he stopped, and he was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died. Police say he was 19 years old.

No other details have been reported at this time, and police are continuing to investigate.