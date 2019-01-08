Naked Paris restaurant says ‘Au Revoir’ to dining ‘Au Natural’

PARIS, France – The very first restaurant serving only nude diners has announced it will shut down after just 15 months in business due to a lack of customers.

The nudist restaurant O’Naturel plans to close its’ doors for good on Feb. 16.

While France is a top destination for nudists, with over 450 designated outdoor nudist spots, O’Naturel apparently didn’t create enough interest in naked dining.

The menu consisted of French classics – but ironically, the meals were served by a fully-clothed wait staff.

In a statement on the closure posted to its website, O’Naturel’s owners said: “We will only remember the good times, meeting beautiful people and customers who were delighted to share exceptional moments.”