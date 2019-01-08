Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Colts fans can see team exhibit at IHS for free

Posted 4:25 pm, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:33PM, January 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Historical Society has a new perk for Colts fans leading up to the playoff game Saturday.

Colts fans can get free admission as long as they’re wearing team gear. The promotion runs through Saturday at their center downtown, located at 450 West Ohio Street.

The Indianapolis Colts exhibit is still up at the IHS, so Colts fans won’t want to miss seeing items such as Peyton Manning’s playbook wristband. You can also test your skills with interactive games, call controversial plays and take photos with players.

The Eugene and Marilyn Glick center downtown is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

