Cold, windy Wednesday ahead for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–A Wind Advisory continues for all of central Indiana through 8 p.m. A strong system brought colder air and wind gusts over 40 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Central Indiana has been in the midst of a four week long streak of days with warmer than average high temperatures. Unfortunately, that streak will end Wednesday.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Sunshine will stay with us through Friday. Although we’ll have sunshine, temperatures will be much colder.

We’ve had less than an inch of snow so far this Winter and finally a chance for snow will arrive late Friday through Saturday. Depending on the track of our next weather system some accumulation is possible Saturday.

Winds gusts over 40 miles per hour were common Tuesday.

Our streak of mild weather has continued into this week.

Our seasonal snow deficit in now 9 inches below average.

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday.

Temperatures stay below average through Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for snow Saturday.

Flurries will linger through Sunday.