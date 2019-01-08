× 3 arrests made after string of Jennings County arsons

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.– Police made three arrests in connection with a string of arson cases in Jennings County.

Taylor Corya and Tristan McDonald, both 18, were arrested on Jan. 5, along with a 17-year-old male suspect. Their charges include arson, burglary and theft.

In 2018, the fire marshal’s office investigated a series of vacant house fires and determined they were connected. The investigators obtained a search warrant and placed the teens under arrest.

While searching a home, police say they found stolen items from one of the vacant houses, as well as surveillance footage of the suspects igniting one of the fires.

The 18-year-olds admitted to being involved in the crimes, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Corya and McDonald were taken to the Jennings County Jail, and the 17-year-old was transported to the Bartholomew County Juvenile Detention Center.