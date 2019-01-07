Woman and granddaughters displaced from near west side home after fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman and her two granddaughters, ages 8 and 9, have been displaced from their near west side home following a fire Monday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Oliver Ave. at about 3:48 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say fire was showing, with exposure to the west threatened. The blaze was marked under control by 3:58, according to IFD.

Battalion Chief Rick Scott McCarty estimates the fire caused about $30,000 in damage to the single story home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.