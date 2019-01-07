× Temperatures will tumble Tuesday and it will be colder this week

Central Indiana is the midst of a four week long streak of days with warmer than average high temperatures. The good news is that the streak will continue for one more day.

Tuesday will get off to a mild start before a cold front moves across the state. Gusty winds will accompany the front. Temperatures will fall during the day and we’ll have a few sprinkles that will change to a few flurries before ending.

Sunshine will return Wednesday and stay with us through Friday. Although we’ll have sunshine, temperatures will be much colder this week, ending our streak of above average high temperatures.

A chance for snow will arrive late Friday through Saturday and some accumulation is possible.

Our streak of mild weather has continued into this week.

We’ll have a cloudy start to Tuesday.

Clouds will linger through midday.

Winds will gust up to 30 mph Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall during the day.

We’ll have a sunny Thursday.

We’ll have a sunny Friday.

We’ll have a chance for snow Saturday.

Temperatures will fall below average this week.