South Bend carjacking with baby inside ends moments later

Posted 5:15 pm, January 7, 2019, by

File photo courtesy of Getty Images

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend Police say a vehicle that was carjacked with a baby inside was abandoned moments later and the child has been returned to the mother.

Police say the carjacking occurred about 1 p.m. Monday at a McDonald’s restaurant near South Bend International Airport and ended about half a block later. They say the baby was not harmed.

Police spokesman Ken Garcia says a juvenile male suspect was detained after a foot chase.

Additional details were not immediately available.

