Silver Alert issued for missing Alexandria woman

Posted 1:49 pm, January 7, 2019, by

Maurita Hayden Bowman

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert was declared Monday for a missing Alexandria woman.

Maurita Hayden Bowman, 94, is described as 5’4″ tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses and could be driving a blue 2008 Buick Enclave with Indiana license plate ULT174.

She was last seen in Alexandria, about 55 miles northeast of Indianapolis, on Monday and is believed to be in extreme danger. Bowman may need medical help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or call 911.

