Rain for Monday afternoon with cold air later in the week

Tracking a lot of active weather across the Midwest and New England states today. Monday will bring rain to Central Indiana and later in the week, after multiple cold fronts, we'll get much colder.

The rain should be light for the most part. Totals should stay at or below a quarter inch. Rain will move in around lunch time. Indianapolis rain will begin between 12-2pm. Rain will be on and off the rest of the day.

There will only be an isolated rain threat on Tuesday but most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy-partly sunny. Highs will stay in the upper 40s on Tuesday but get much colder beginning on Wednesday. We'll have a stretch of dry weather for the second half of the work week but there's the possibility of snow on Saturday.

