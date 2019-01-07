Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Patachou creator to close Crispy Bird restaurant

Posted 12:13 pm, January 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, January 7, 2019

Exterior of Crispy Bird

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A fledgling fried chicken place, Crispy Bird, is closing its doors.

It was opened by the creator of Patachou, Inc. in December 2017 and is located at 115 East 49th Street.

“It is time to transition the space into its intended use– a food and restaurant incubator space where Patachou can develop and test recipes, mock-up concepts, host visiting chefs and advance culinary education,” restaurateur Martha Hoover told our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar,

Hoover said the restaurant was meant to be short-lived.

Jan. 12 will be the last day of business for the restaurant.

