IRS will pay tax refunds if government shutdown dips into filing season

WASHINGTON – Taxpayers will receive their annual refund even if the partial government shutdown dips into filing season, an IRS official said Monday.

In previous plans, worry ensued by the public after the agency said they would accept tax returns during filing season, but refunds would be delayed until the government was funded.

The acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, told reporters on Monday that the Trump administration is working to make the “shutdown as painless as possible,” adding that tax “refunds will go out.”

The IRS hasn’t yet announced the start date to file tax returns this year, but says it’s on track to begin in late January or early February.

Bloomberg reports the average refund check last year in the US was $2,899.