Indy’s first murder victims of 2019 identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The names of two men found murdered inside a home on Indy’s near west side have been released by the Marion County coroner..

The deaths marked the first two criminal homicides of 2019.

The violence took place Saturday night. A father came to a home on Sharon Ave. to check on his son and instead discovered a double murder.

Police were quickly called and found two people dead inside. The victims were identified as 27-year-old Christopher Johnson and 28-year-old Kenneth Valentine.

“I had to pray for Chris constantly,” said Johnson’s mother Lachelle Norton.

Johnson's parents admit their son often hung out with a bad crowd and they believe those friendships got him killed.

“I’d say Chris you know don’t be around those certain type of people and he’d day you can’t judge them you know. He just opened up his heart and his house and whatever to them,” said Norton.

A search of police reports shows a history of trouble at the home where the killings took place; including a stabbing, multiple burglaries, a battery and violent threats over the last 12 months.

That's why Johnson's family says he was in the process of moving out. They believe Valentine was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Officially, police have not released any information on a possible motive.

“I don’t know the family of the other victim, but I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry,” said Norton.

Again, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.