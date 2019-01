Indy coffee guide: Where to grab a warm cup of joe this winter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — During the winter months, there’s nothing like warming up with a large cup of joe to start the day!

Whether you’re looking to expand your coffee horizons, or wanting to try something local, we’ve got you covered!

Here are 16 delicious locally-owned coffee shops to check out:

Downtown

Georgia Street Grind

25 W Georgia St., Indianapolis

Weekdays: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thirsty Scholar

111 E 16th St., Suite. 101, Indianapolis

Sun & Mon: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Tue – Sat: 8 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Quills Coffee

335 W 9th St., Indianapolis

Weekdays: 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekends: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Milktooth

534 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis

Daily: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. (Coffee & Pastry) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Full Service Menu)

(Closed Tuesdays)

Foundry Provisions

236 E 16th St., Indianapolis

Weekdays: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sun: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mass Ave

Coat Check Coffee

401 E Michigan St., Indianapolis

Weekdays: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Weekends: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Henry’s Coffee Bistro

627 N East St., Indianapolis

Tue – Fri: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Weekends: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Broad Ripple

Monon Coffee Co.

920 E Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis

Weekdays: 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Perk Up Café

6536 Cornell Ave., Indianapolis

Mon – Sat: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sun: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Historic Fletcher Place

Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company

647 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis

Mon – Sat: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

General American Donut Company

827 S East St., Indianapolis

Tue – Fri: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Weekends: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Irvington

Rabble Coffee

2119 E 10th St., Indianapolis

Weekdays: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sun: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Coal Yard Coffee

5547 Bonna Ave., Indianapolis

Mon – Sat: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Neidhammer Coffee Co.

2102 E Washington St., Indianapolis

Weekdays: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sun: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

North

Lulu’s Coffee & Bakehouse

2292 W 86th St., Indianapolis

Weekdays: 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sun: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Other

Bee Coffee Roasters

5510 Lafayette Rd., Suite 140, Indianapolis

201 S Capitol Ave., Indianapolis

Weekdays: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.