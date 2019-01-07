× Florida man charged with making death threats against mother of Tyler Trent

DELTONA, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested Monday after authorities say he used Facebook to threaten to kill the mother of Tyler Trent, the Purdue super fan and activist who recently died after inspiring people across the nation during his cancer battle.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old John Matthew Pinkham of Deltona wrote multiple posts using the alias “Julie Homan” on Trent’s Facebook page following the news of his passing.

The sheriff’s office says the posts included threats of violence at a celebration life scheduled for Tuesday:

“Cant wait till I can choke the life out of you” … “funerals coming and I will appear like the reaper”

“just wait until yall hear what I do at his funeral..i promise I will make headlines..i will kill his mother.. just watch I will be talked about forever..this is no idol threat.”

Pinkham was taken into custody at this home around 3:15 p.m., transported to the county jail for questioning and then charged with making written threats to kill or injure, a felony charge carrying a bond of $10,000.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department worked with the Florida sheriff’s on the investigation.

“The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to Mr. Trent’s loved ones and its thanks to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department for their hard work on behalf of Mr. Trent’s family,” said the sheriff’s office. “After Pinkham’s arrest this afternoon, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood encouraged Volusia residents to join him in donating to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue.”

Trent will be laid to rest on Tuesday.