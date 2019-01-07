× Donations accepted for family of two-year-old killed in Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A community is grieving after a 2-year-old boy died early Sunday morning in Bloomington.

We’re told fire crews responded to a home on South Tyler Lane just before 8 a.m. The 2-year-old lived in the home with his mother, father and three siblings. A “live-in babysitter” and her young daughter also stayed at the home. According to the Herald-Times, all of them except the father were home at the time of the fire.

Few details have been released by authorities at this time, and they’re still investigating the cause of the fire.

Now, the community is coming together to help the family who lost everything and their young son.

Donations are being accepted at Charlie’s Drive-in in Martinsville.

The family is mostly in need of:

Food

Gift cards for groceries

Diapers for young children

Personal hygiene products

Toys for kids

The Red Cross and Bloomington Police Department donated blankets and toys to the family. Several clothing donations have already been accepted.

Monetary donations are also being accepted for the family, mainly for funeral costs.

Charlie’s Drive-in is located at 160 Morton Ave. in Martinvsville. Right now, it is the only location accepting donations for the family.