Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

DNR seizes 20 sets of deer antlers, guns following 2-year poaching investigation

Posted 11:50 am, January 7, 2019, by

Photo credit DNR

MILFORD, Ind. – Indiana DNR seized two sets of deer antlers, multiple guns and drugs following a two-year poaching investigation.

Milford man Terry Howard, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, perjury, theft, illegal possession of whitetail deer, and taking of whitetail deer by artificial light.

Kosciusko deputies were dispatched to his home on January 2 regarding a violation of a protective order. Howard attempted to flee by driving his truck across a field, but officers caught up with him.

While he was being held at the Kosciusko County Jail, conservation officers executed search warrants related to poaching. Nearly 20 sets of deer antlers, multiple firearms, and miscellaneous drug evidence were found.

A K-9 unit also found a 12-gauge shotgun with an attached scope that police believe he used while poaching deer.

During a final search warrant, a stolen handgun and a deer skull were located.

Police believe Howard was poaching deer in the night since 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.