Community to honor life of Tyler Trent at funeral on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tyler Trent, the Purdue super fan who inspired people across the nation with his positive outlook, will be laid to rest Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old died on New Year’s Day after a long battle with bone cancer. His funeral will start at 6 p.m. at College Park Church at 2606 West 96th Street in Indianapolis. CBS4 will stream the service on CBS4Indy.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Following the funeral, there will be a reception for guests to share their stories with one another. If you would like to share your condolences or stories with the Trent family, you can share a video of how Tyler has impacted your life, using #NeverGiveUpT2.

Over the past several months, Hoosiers and the sports community truly rallied around Trent. His story gained national attention following Purdue’s upset over Ohio State in October.

After the game, teams across different professional leagues reached out to him. Trent even got the chance to co-host on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, fulfilling his dream of becoming a sports analyst.

Before his passing, Trent partnered with the Riley Children’s Foundation to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research. You can donate to the endowment at Rileykids.org/tyler.

You can also pre-order Trent’s autobiography to help his family reach his goal of raising more than $1,000,000 for cancer research. “The Upset” showcases what being #TylerStrong is all about.

On Wednesday, a candlelight vigil will be held at Purdue, outside Hovde Hall. It will start at 6 p.m. and parking will be available in the northwestern parking garage.