INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tyler Trent, the Purdue super fan who inspired people across the nation with his positive outlook, is being laid to rest Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old died on New Year’s Day after a long battle with bone cancer.

The service is being held at College Park Church on the north side. Following the funeral, there will be a reception for guests to share their stories with one another.

