Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Work on I-69 extension shifting north this year

Posted 1:34 pm, January 6, 2019, by

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Work is expected to shift northward this year on the decade-long project to extend Interstate 69 through southwestern Indiana.

The new focus follows state officials opening the 21-mile Bloomington-to-Martinsville segment to full highway speeds in November. The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports work in that section such as planting trees will resume in the spring

Initial work on the highway’s final 26 miles to Interstate 465 in Indianapolis is planned through Martinsville outside the current Indiana 37 lanes. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in September plans to speed up the section’s construction using $600 million from increased Indiana Toll Road rates, but details haven’t been determined.

The highway’s construction began in 2008 near Evansville, but a failed privatization plan approved by then-Gov. Mike Pence delayed the Bloomington-to-Martinsville section by two years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.