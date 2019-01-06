Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

RV Expo kicks off

Posted 12:48 am, January 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59AM, January 6, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Saturday marked the first day of the Indy RV Expo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The expo features trailers, fifth wheels, hybrid trailers and more. Indiana makes more RVs than any state in the nation, and most come from Elkhart County. The expo runs until Jan. 13. It costs $8 for adults, $7 for seniors. Children under 16 years old are free.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.