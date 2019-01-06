RV Expo kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Saturday marked the first day of the Indy RV Expo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The expo features trailers, fifth wheels, hybrid trailers and more. Indiana makes more RVs than any state in the nation, and most come from Elkhart County. The expo runs until Jan. 13. It costs $8 for adults, $7 for seniors. Children under 16 years old are free.