Rain, wind and mild temperatures to start the work week

A weather system is moving out of the Rocky Mountains that will bring rain, wind and mild temperatures to central Indiana to start the work week.

Computer models suggest rain will begin to develop ahead of a cold front that will pass through central Indiana Monday evening. While a scattered shower will be possible late morning, the bulk of the rain will move in to the state Monday afternoon.

Once the front passes, winds will shift around to west/southwest Monday evening. A few scattered showers will remain possible after the front passes. However, rain that falls after the front passes will be light.

The probability of rain will quickly increase in the Indianapolis metropolitan area after noon.

This does not look like a significant rainmaker for central Indiana. On average, up to an quarter of an inch of rain will be possible through early Tuesday morning.

A little rain would not be a bad thing for the state. As of today, Indianapolis has only received 0.02″ of precipitation since January 1 – approximately a 0.60″ deficit from normal.

WINDS INCREASE THROUGH THE DAY

We’ve had our share of windy days over the last couple of months. It appears we’ll add another tomorrow. Winds should begin to increase late Sunday night in to Monday morning. Winds should start to gust over 20 mph by mid-morning Monday and gust over 30 mph during the afternoon and in to the evening.

WARMEST START IN OVER A DECADE

Indianapolis is in the running on an impressive streak. Sunday is the 26th consecutive day above normal in the temperature department. The streak began on December 12, 2018. The temperature departure has been as high as 19.5° above normal during the streak.

This has also been the warmest start to a year in twelve years.

KEEP THE STREAK ALIVE

Temperatures should climb in to the 50°s Monday ahead of the passing of the cold front. That will keep the streak alive for at least one more day.

I think the streak will end at 28 consecutive days as temperatures will start Tuesday in the 40°s. That should allow the average temperature for Tuesday to end above normal.

Temperatures will fall back to below normal levels for a couple days start Wednesday.