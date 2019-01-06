INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Darius Smith opened the city's newest indoor bark park on Saturday. The park is open year-round and features local beer and wine for dog owners. The park only costs $9.99 daily if you don't have a membership.
Indoor bark park opens in Indianapolis
