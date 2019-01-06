Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Indoor bark park opens in Indianapolis

Posted 12:35 am, January 6, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Darius Smith opened the city's newest indoor bark park on Saturday. The park is open year-round and features local beer and wine for dog owners. The park only costs $9.99 daily if you don't have a membership.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.