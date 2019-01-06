IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How are state lawmakers handling the debate over hate crime legislation in Indiana? And with several different proposals emerging, what impact will new legislative leaders have on the discussion at the Statehouse?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Mike Murphy, Lara Beck and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including the start of the legislative session, the new Congress, and the ongoing government shutdown.

