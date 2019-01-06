× Car crashes into Indy Hostel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 22-year-old driver crashed into Indy Hostel, located on the 4900 block of Winthrop Avenue, around 1:15 a.m. this morning. The crash injured a 55-year-old male guest who was in the bathroom at the hostel. He was transported to Methodist in stable condition. The driver is in custody at Eskenazi. The crash caused $30,000 in damage and displaced eight guests.

Witnesses told authorities the driver, who was in a Dodge Charger, was speeding northbound on Winthrop before running a stop and ramming into the house.