63-year-old man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man is in critical condition at Methodist after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Franklin.
Corbin Barber, 63, was struck after attempting to cross US 31 eastbound towards a Burger King. He was struck by a vehicle going southbound.
Police say Barber was wearing dark clothing at the time and is partially blind.
The driver was taken for a blood draw and police believe no alcohol or drugs played a factor. The investigation is ongoing.