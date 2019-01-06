Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

63-year-old man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Franklin

Posted 3:11 pm, January 6, 2019, by

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man is in critical condition at Methodist after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Franklin.

Corbin Barber, 63, was struck after attempting to cross US 31 eastbound towards a Burger King. He was struck by a vehicle going southbound.

Police say Barber was wearing dark clothing at the time and is partially blind.

The driver was taken for a blood draw and police believe no alcohol or drugs played a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

