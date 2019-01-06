2-year-old boy dies in Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A 2-year-old boy died early Sunday in a Bloomington house fire.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 3800 block of South Tyler Lane just before 8 a.m. One of the front rooms was completely burnt out, and you can see the charred insides.

The 2-year-old boy lived in the home with his mom, dad and three other siblings.

A live-in babysitter and her younger daughter were also in the home.

According to the Herald-Times, everyone but the boy’s father was inside when the fire occurred.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the fire.

An autopsy is set to be performed in Terre Haute today, and it will determine the cause and manner of death as well as the child’s identity.

No other information is being released by officials at this time.