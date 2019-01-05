Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Top wide receiver, Warren Central product Bell picks Purdue

Posted 4:42 pm, January 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, January 5, 2019

Warren Central's David Bell breaks loose for a long touchdown in the Warriors 27-24 win over Center Grove in week one. (WTTV August 18, 2017)

The state’s top receiver David Bell announced Saturday that he will remain in Indiana to play collegiately, committing to Purdue University during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

The Warren Central product is the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Football runner-up. Bell picked the Boilermakers over Big Ten rivals Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana.

The two-sport standout led the Warriors to an undefeated season and the Class 6A championship this fall, just months after capturing the Class 4A basketball title his junior season.

With Bell’s commitment, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm boasts back-to-back years of retaining the state’s top talent. Last year at the same game, wide receiver Rondale Moore announced his decision to join the Boilers. Moore earned All-American honors in his freshman campaign, leading the nation in receptions and the Big Ten in receiving yards.

Bell is ranked as the No. 17 wide receiver in the nation, and the 101st player overall by 247Sports.

