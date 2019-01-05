‘They fell down the staircase’: Local fire department issuing warning for Bird Box Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind — Netflix’s new hit movie Bird Box is becoming the latest viral craze, but not how the company expected.

The film stars Sandra Bullock as she wanders through the world blindfolded while trying to save her children from evil. The plot has movie fans trying to emulate the lead actress by going through daily activities or stunts blindfolded. They are calling it the Bird Box Challenge.

“I saw someone at the top of a staircase, and they fell down the staircase,” Zoe Lucas said after the teen watched videos online. “There have been like a ton of fails of it, really stupid because that’s something I'd never do.”

Other videos show people driving cars or running into walls. These videos and montages only show the funny parts, said Captain John Mehling of the Fishers Fire Department.

“You don’t get to see that these people are missing work because they’re injured, the cost of going to the hospital or the ER,” Captain Mehling said.

The Fishers Fire Department has issued a warning asking people to stop, as has Netflix. The company said it is in disbelief that it even had to post the warning. Netflix is telling fans that no meme is worth a trip to the hospital.

“We’ve been fortunate that we haven’t been called out on anything on this, for this particular one,” Captain Mehling said. “I can’t say for a fact that no one had tried it, but nobody has been hurt enough for them to call us for it.”