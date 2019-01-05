× State police discover 15 pounds of meth after ‘following too close’ stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Two women were arrested for allegedly dealing meth after ISP pulled them over Friday afternoon for following another car too closely on the interstate.

Brooklyn Wagner, 23, of Ohio, and Kortinee Glenn, 26, also of Ohio, were arrested near the 48 mile marker on I-70 in Putnam County. During the traffic stop, ISP says a search yielded 15 pounds of suspected meth.

The street value is estimated at $30,000.

Police say the meth was individually sealed into 14 bags.

Both were taken to the Putnam County Jail.