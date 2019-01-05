× Silver Alert issued for Charlestown man by Clark County Sheriff’s Department

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Department has issued a silver alert for 83-year-old William A. Hicks, who is from Charlestown, Indiana. Hicks is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has gray hair, hazel eyes, and he was last seen wearing a button-up dress shirt, a white undershirt and blue jeans. He has a naked mermaid tattoo on his left forearm, an Indian head tattoo on his right forearm, and multiple other tattoos. He was driving a red 1999 Ford Ranger with an Indiana license plate of D167CE. The word “Huckleberry” is on the rear window. Hicks was last seen on Friday at 6 p.m.

Call the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 812-246-6996 if you have any information.