Silver Alert canceled for Charlestown man

Posted 1:57 am, January 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04PM, January 5, 2019

UPDATE:  The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Original Story:

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Department has issued a silver alert for 83-year-old William A. Hicks, who is from Charlestown, Indiana. Hicks is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has gray hair, hazel eyes, and he was last seen wearing a button-up dress shirt, a white undershirt and blue jeans. He has a naked mermaid tattoo on his left forearm, an Indian head tattoo on his right forearm, and multiple other tattoos.

He was driving a red 1999 Ford Ranger with an Indiana license plate of D167CE. The word “Huckleberry” is on the rear window. Hicks was last seen on Friday at 6 p.m.

Call the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 812-246-6996 if you have any information.

