Police ask for help locating endangered northwest side teen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an endangered runaway.

Riah Gunn, 15, has been missing from the area of 6100 Tybalt Circle since around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Riah is 5’ 3”, 120 lbs. She has black hair with braids.

Her last clothing is unknown at this time. She suffers from type 1 diabetes and is insulin dependent. Detectives believe she does not have her insulin.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 317-327-3811.