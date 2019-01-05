Playoff football frenzy strikes Indy once again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kansas City beware; the Colts are coming. The team polished off the Houston Texans Saturday afternoon to set a date with the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The big win is the Colts' first playoff victory in several years.

For fans, it was like taking a big yawn after a long nap. The down years, and unfortunate events, look to be in the past now that the playoff hibernation is over. Fans said they can feel Colts fever enveloping the city.

“It’s been a while, way too long, way too long," said Randy Collins, founder of the Blue Crew fan group. “They’ve worked their way back from a bad start. They deserve everything that’s coming to them.”

The Blue Crew parked its signature Colts Fire Engine out front of the Tap in downtown and piled into the bar Saturday afternoon. At times, the energy felt ravenous.

“We hungry, cause when you hungry, you’re a mad ravaged dog," Colts superfan Michael Hopson said. “They are putting a steak in front of us, [and] we want the whole thing. We don’t want just the bone; we are hungry!”

Andrew Luck and his crew sent the bar in a frenzy by scoring early and scoring often. By half, the Colts held firm to a three-score lead over the Texans, cutting the tangible anxiety from fans and turning it into confidence.

“It's a good time to be a Colts fan right now,” Collins smiled.

“It’s awesome," fellow Colts fan Alicia Lape said. "It’s reminiscent of 2014 when we made that awesome run.”

The Colts began the year 1-5 before rattling off nine wins over the final 10 games. The run vaulted them into the final playoff spot in the AFC. A portion of their success can be attributed to the resurgence of Andrew Luck.

“He did what he needed to do on the rehab. He came back better and stronger, and he’s proving he's a winner," Lape said.

The Colts take on the Chiefs next Saturday at 4:35 pm.