Notre Dame All-American CB Love skipping junior year for NFL

Notre Dame All-America cornerback Julian Love and tight end Alize Mack are forgoing their final seasons of eligibility and entering the NFL draft.

Both players made their announcements Friday on Twitter. Love’s decision was no foregone conclusion and will leave a big hole in the Fighting Irish secondary in 2019.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Love told reporters after the Cotton Bowl loss last week to Clemson that he received a second-round grade from the NFL draft advisory board. The junior broke up 36 passes the past two seasons at Notre Dame, including a school-record 20 in 2017.

Mack was a senior, though he missed the entire 2016 due to academics and had another season of eligibility. The former four-star recruit caught a career-high 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

