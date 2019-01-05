Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

ISP students leave for Thailand

Posted 5:26 am, January 5, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Forty ISP students left for Thailand on Friday. The students had a send-off party on Thursday. They are members of "Thrival Academy," which is housed at Arsenal Tech High School. The students will be in Thailand for three months learning about migration, construction, mining and farming. They used the first half of the school year to learn the language and culture. The school and the trip are free. Applications for next school year open on March 1.

