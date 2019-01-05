INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rathskeller in downtown hosted a concert on Friday to get fans hyped for the Colts' playoff showdown against the Texans. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee and country singer Clayton Anderson both took the stage. The game begins at 4:35 p.m. today.
Concert celebrates Colts’ playoff showdown
-
Free Clayton Anderson concert, donuts offered to celebrate Colts playoff appearance
-
With playoff berth in hand, Colts re-focus on new mission; No. 6 seeds have history of success (15-17)
-
Colts’ chase for AFC wild-card spot headed for Titans’ showdown?
-
What to watch for during the Colts’ wild-card showdown against the Texans Saturday
-
Frank Reich taps into Vinatieri’s playoff experience heading into round 1 meeting with Houston
-
-
Colts earn final playoff berth after 33-17 win in Tennessee
-
Colts comeback to beat Giants 28-27 and stay in playoff chase
-
Titans’ QB Marcus Mariota reportedly not expected to play against Colts
-
NFL moves Colts-Dolphins start time
-
Colts TE Eric Ebron and wife welcome baby boy into the world
-
-
Wild-card weekend has Colts fans excited
-
Colts shut out Cowboys 23-0
-
Don’t look now, but Colts in position for playoff push