Concert celebrates Colts’ playoff showdown

Posted 4:25 am, January 5, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rathskeller in downtown hosted a concert on Friday to get fans hyped for the Colts' playoff showdown against the Texans. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee and country singer Clayton Anderson both took the stage. The game begins at 4:35 p.m. today.

