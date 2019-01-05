× City’s first homicide of 2019 – two dead on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS –Indianapolis homicide detectives are investigating their first homicide of 2019. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday IMPD officers were sent to the 1100 block of Sharon Avenue on the city’s west side. A caller told police they could see someone inside the residence lying on the floor. When officers arrived they found two unresponsive people inside the residence. Emergency Medical Service personnel responded and pronounced the victims dead. Investigators say the victims are two males in their late 20’s.

IMPD Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to the scene and assisted in identifying and collecting potential evidence. The Marion County Coroner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.