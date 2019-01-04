Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Wheelchair-accessible van stolen from Greenwood home returned to family

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Greenwood family has been reunited with their wheelchair-accessible van that was stolen out of their driveway on New Year’s Day.

CBS4 is happy to report that someone found the van in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The vehicle belongs to the Parson family and it’s the only way 25-year-old Tyler can get around town.

The family tells CBS4 the van is damaged on the outside, but everything inside, including Tyler’s wheelchair ramp, is intact.

There’s no word yet on whether any suspects have been identified in connection with the theft.

