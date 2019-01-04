× Trump considers using executive authority to secure wall funding

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he’s considered using executive authority to get a wall built on the southern border.

Trump told reporters Friday that he could officially declare a national emergency to build a border wall but wants to try to negotiate a border wall with Congress.

Trump said: “I can do it if I want. We can call a national emergency. I may do it.”

He says he thinks the standoff over the border wall, which has resulted in a partial government shutdown, is going to be over sooner than people think.