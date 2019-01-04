Trump considers using executive authority to secure wall funding

US President Donald Trump addresses a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House following a meeting with Congressional leaders on the government shutdown, January 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. - Trump said Friday he was prepared to keep the US government closed for a year or more, as he stood firm on his contentious demand for billions of dollars to fund a border wall with Mexico. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he’s considered using executive authority to get a wall built on the southern border.
Trump told reporters Friday that he could officially declare a national emergency to build a border wall but wants to try to negotiate a border wall with Congress.
Trump said: “I can do it if I want. We can call a national emergency. I may do it.”
He says he thinks the standoff over the border wall, which has resulted in a partial government shutdown, is going to be over sooner than people think.