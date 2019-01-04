× Police: Lebanon man confesses to killing shadow, threatens to shoot police with AK-47 during traffic stop

LEBANON, Ind. – A Lebanon man confessed to police that he killed a shadow, and he threatened to shoot officers with an AK-47 when he gets out of jail, according to court documents.

Police pulled over Bryan Williams, 52, on December 28 around 3:20 p.m. after he was seen swerving on the roadway.

Williams told police his driving was poor because he was tired after staying up all night arguing with his girlfriend.

The officer asked Williams if there was anything illegal in the car, and Williams said there may be.

A K-9 officer was called to the scene, and Williams became belligerent, angry, and argumentative.

A bag of meth was found in the back seat and loose crystalline rock was found in the passenger seat.

Williams was asked to walk on a straight line but was unable to maintain balance in the instructional position.

He was taken to Witham Hospital for a blood and urine test, and police say he was yelling, pulling, pushing, and jumping the entire time.

Williams told the officers he felt if more cops were killed in traffic stops that it would deter law enforcement from stopping vehicles. He said he was going to buy an AK-47 when he got out of jail and shoot the next person that pulls him over.

While giving a urine sample, he confessed to killing a “shadow person that was a nice guy in the 2000s,” and he felt bad about it. He said he shot the person with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Test results showed he tested positive for marijuana, meth, amphetamine, and benzodiazepines.

He was taken to the Boone County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, possession of meth, driving without insurance, and disorderly conduct.