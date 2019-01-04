× Our mild streak will continue through the first weekend of 2019

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

Central Indiana is enjoying a long streak of days with warmer than average high temperatures. The good news is that the streak will continue for the next few days.

High pressure will build across the state this weekend and bring a warm up. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend into early next week.

A warm front will move across the state Monday and bring a chance for rain.

A cold front will move across the state Tuesday and our rain will change to a few flurries before ending.

We have had three weeks with high temps above average.

So far this has been a mild Winter.

We’ll have a sunny, mild Saturday.

Expect a few more clouds Sunday afternoon.

Rain will develop along a warm front Monday.

Rain will change to flurries before ending on Tuesday.