Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Our mild streak will continue through the first weekend of 2019

Posted 3:35 pm, January 4, 2019, by

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

Central Indiana is enjoying a long streak of days with warmer than average high temperatures. The good news is that the streak will continue for the next few days.

High pressure will build across the state this weekend and bring a warm up. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend into early next week.

A warm front will move across the state Monday and  bring a chance for rain.

A cold front will move across the state Tuesday and our rain will change to a few flurries before ending.

We have had three weeks with high temps above average.

So far this has been a mild Winter.

We’ll have a sunny, mild Saturday.

Expect a few more clouds Sunday afternoon.

Rain will develop along a warm front Monday.

Rain will change to flurries before ending on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.